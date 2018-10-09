LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Rain showers and storms are moving through Texoma this morning, some of which could be strong to severe. The primary threat will be wind, but hail and a few spin ups of tornadoes can not be ruled out. There is a slight risk of severe weather issued for most of our eastern and southeastern Texoma counties for the remainder of the day. Things look to quiet down around noon or 1PM, but isolated storm development is possible through the evening. Temperatures today will be in the lower 70s. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.