LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Rain showers and storms are moving through Texoma this morning, some of which could be strong to severe. The primary threat will be wind, but hail and a few spin ups of tornadoes can not be ruled out. There is a slight risk of severe weather issued for most of our eastern and southeastern Texoma counties for the remainder of the day. Things look to quiet down around noon or 1PM, but isolated storm development is possible through the evening. Temperatures today will be in the lower 70s. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tomorrow, things look to dry out under sunny skies and temperatures only sitting in the mid to upper 60s. This trend will carry over into Thursday as more sunshine will return and temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s.
Later in the day on Friday another system looks to develop and bring lower rain chances for portions of Texoma. This system will stick around through Saturday with increasing rain and storm chances. Later Saturday night into Sunday morning the showers and storms will push out, and we should clear up heading into the beginning part of the next work week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
