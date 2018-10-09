Great Plains Technology Center teaches local entrepreneurs how to build a business plan using sticky notes

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Starting a business can be challenging, especially when coming up with a business plan. Great Plains Technology Center workshop organizers say using sticky notes can help make the process less daunting.
“I loved it, and I loved the presentation that Morgan gave because it made it so simple, and that’s actually what I was just writing," said Charise Walker, a local business owner. "It’s not as intimidating as it would be whenever I sit down myself and try to write a business plan.”
Participants used sticky notes to write down different business topics, like who their customers are, who their competition is, their business costs, and their goals
“A lot of people who say I’m starting a new business, or I’m working on a new product or a new service, and I know that I need to do a business plan, but I don’t know where to start or I just don’t have time to do it, and so blocking out an hour and a half, giving them a kind of easy to follow format to get them started," said Morgan Gould, director of business and industry services at Great Plains Technology Center. "Once they get started, they’ll do great. It’s just a matter of getting the ball rolling for them.”
At Tuesday’s sticky note business planning workshop, business owners and future entrepreneurs worked through concepts with the guidance of business professionals at the Great Plains Technology Center. Gould said they started this workshop after getting many questions about business planning. He said the Great Plains Technology Center staff will continue to support those who came to the workshop on Tuesday.
“The plan for this workshop is now that they have a starting point, they can work on starting to create their full plan, and we will help them through that process, whether it’s editing the plan, whether it’s bouncing ideas, helping them with market research," said Gould. "Whatever we can do to help them along the way, we’ll be a partner in that process for them.”
