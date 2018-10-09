Great Plains Technology Center’s Economic Development Center to host seminar for business owners

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Tuesday morning the Great Plains Technology Center’s Economic Development Center will be hosting a special seminar for up and coming business owners.
They’ll be holding a “Sticky Note Seminar” in the Business Development Center. There participants, with the guidance of on-site professionals, will work on a sticky-note-based outline for their business plans and ideas to draft a working copy of the business they hope to run.
“For instance, products and services, they’ll have a chance to list their services on sticky notes, put it in there, we’ll go through the entire plan and when they leave, they’ll have an outline that they can use to get them started in their business planning,” said director of business and industry services Morgan Gould.
The Sticky Note Seminar will be held from 9:30 in the morning until 11 a.m. The event is open to the public, and only costs $15, however members of the Economic Development Center can get in for free.
