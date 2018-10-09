Heavy rain brings significant flooding to Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - Several inches of rain over the last few days has left significant flooding in Jackson County.
Altus farmer Joshua Bates says the area around his house has been consistently flooded.
"It was constant rain for probably 24 hours, I’d say. It’d rain hard, slow down, rain hard again and it was all runoff, it didn’t have any time to soak in,” Bates said.
Bates said the water was freely flowing over the road in several spots, making the road impassible. It also blanketed the cotton fields in the area.
"We’re hoping this farm here, we planted it late so none of the bolls are open yet so hopefully it didn’t damage this field, hopefully we can make something from it. But the other side of the creek, the bolls are open so that cotton just got water logged, stayed under water. Sometimes the seeds in the boll will sprout, after that it’s pretty much a total loss,” Bates said.
Apart from the impact on crops, Emergency Manager Erik Mowbray said the rain and flooding have had great impacts on vehicles across Jackson County.
"We’ve had one swift water rescue, several people needing to be rescued from their vehicles. We’ve had several hydroplanes off into the ditch and get an accident with injury, that was during the rainfall. The City of Altus had to block multiple roads in town for flooding,” Mowbray said.
Mowbray said there is no word yet on whether or not any businesses or homes were damaged, but at this point he doesn’t expect anything significant. The roads, however, might be a different story.
"The next step will be assessing our roads and see if the tinhorns have been washed out, how much silt is on the road, we have been doing a FEMA project from the last floods in 2015. We’ve been putting down some aggregate and we’re hoping that stayed in place but we have seen places where it washed away,” Mowbray said.
If you come across a road that is flooded, do not try to pass through it. Remember, turn around don’t drown.
