Local business struggles after car crashes through building

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - An unfortunate turn of events for one Lawton business has lead to a decline in sales. Two months ago, a car drove through The Native Hippy at 31st and Gore, and the owner says the boarded up store front is deterring customers.
The store is home to locally designed graphic tees and works of art. Despite the plywood covering half of the store, Shailah Red Elk says they are still open for business. In August, a woman accidentally drove through Red Elk’s store front, causing major structure damage.
“From there, we came in, put up plywood and went from there," said Red Elk. "There’s nothing you really can do.”
Crews say they’ll be finished by November but its been a long couple of months for The Native Hippy, running a business around a construction zone all while selling merchandise and holding art classes for the public.
“They had to brace up the front of it, otherwise, it would collapse," Red Elk said. "They put beams up, all the windows are compromised. It’s kind of chaotic in here.”
But Red Elk is still managing to keep her doors open for not only her sake, but her daughter’s as well.
“This is how I feed my little girl," she said. "Last month, we were gritting teeth. We didn’t know if we’d be able to continue because of the deficit it caused.”
As for loyal Native Hippy customers, they’re looking forward to seeing the store restored to its former glory so Red Elk can continue to thrive in the Lawton community.
“She takes care of the community more than most business owners," said Jesi Lemos, a customer of The Native Hippy. "She has a way of finding a hole and gap that needs to be filled and she acts on it.”
The Native Hippy is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The doors are closed Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.