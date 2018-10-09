Students take place in pre-engineering day at the Great Plains Technology Center

A pre-engineering instructor at the Great Plains Technology Center says she hopes this event can get a few local students interested in STEM classes. “Now is the time we want to get them interested in these classes, give them some hands-on experiences to see that yes, maybe this is something I want to do," said Pre-engineering instructor Marcia Brown. "I want to take those advanced science classes, I want to take those pre-engineering classes, and maybe I want to go to college and go into one of the STEM fields that has been growing exponentially over the years.”