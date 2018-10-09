Tuesday morning wreck sends one to hospital

STERLING, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Lawton teenager was flown to OU Medical Center after a crash on Tuesday morning between Sterling and Elgin.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a truck being driven by 59-year-old Daniel Capri of Fletcher was attempting to turn into a driveway off of Highway 17, just east of 135th Street, when he hit head-on with a car being driven by 19-year-old Tyler Hale of Lawton.
The impact pinned Hale in his vehicle for 45 minutes until he could be freed by firefighters from Sterling and Fletcher. He was then flown by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center where he was admitted with serious injuries to his head and arms.
Capri was not injured in the accident.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.