Wichita Co. Grand Jury indicts Studio E shooting suspect

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A man charged with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of Davonta Combs, 26, and injured two others has been indicted on those charges.
Trayvon Strawn, 24, was indicted by the Wichita County Grand Jury on Wednesday, October 3, for the late August shooting at the Studio E nightclub in Wichita Falls.
A second suspect, Demetrion Combs, 32, was charged in early September with one count of Aggravated Assault in connection with the Sunday, August 26, shooting.
Combs has been indicted for one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. It is not clear if this indictment is related to the Studio E shooting.
Both suspects gave statements to WFPD about what they say took place that early morning.
In a statement, Strawn said he was in the parking lot near his vehicle and as people were leaving the club they were saying there was going to be a shooting.
Strawn told authorities he retrieved his AR-15 rifle from his vehicle and walked towards the front door of the club.
Strawn said Demetrion Combs was leaving the club as Strawn approached the front of the club with the rifle. Strawn said Demetrion pulled a handgun from his pants pocket and shot Strawn.
Strawn then admitted he fired back at Demetrion with the rifle. Strawn was shot twice during the exchange. He identified Demetrion from a photo lineup as the person that shot him.
In a statement, Demetrion said he was leaving the club right beside Devonta Combs who was hit by one of the rounds fired by Strawn. Demetrion identified Strawn from a photo lineup but denied shooting back at Strawn.
A witness told detectives they were leaving the club next to both Demetrion and Devonta Combs. The shooting took place and the witness ran back into the club when they saw Demetrion running back inside with a handgun down at his side.
Both Strawn and Demetrion Combs identified each other as someone who was involved and a witness saw Demetrion running from the scene with a handgun in his hand.
According to the investigation, while firing the rifle towards the front door of the club, Strawn shot Devonta Combs as he walked out of the front door.
