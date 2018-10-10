B-47 in Altus park gets new coat of paint

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) -The B-47 that sits proudly in an Altus park is now looking pristine thanks to a new paint job. Take a look at how the plane looked just weeks ago, versus how it looks now. The City of Altus paid roughly 100-thousand dollars to have the plane sanded, painted and restored to look the way it did when it flew. Mayor Jack Smiley says the plane is a landmark in Altus, so it’s important that it’s kept in good shape.