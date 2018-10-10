B-47 in Altus park gets new coat of paint

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) -The B-47 that sits proudly in an Altus park is now looking pristine thanks to a new paint job. Take a look at how the plane looked just weeks ago, versus how it looks now. The City of Altus paid roughly 100-thousand dollars to have the plane sanded, painted and restored to look the way it did when it flew. Mayor Jack Smiley says the plane is a landmark in Altus, so it’s important that it’s kept in good shape.
He says, “The B-47 was the first operational bomber the Air Force had and they were stationed here in Altus. We actually have a gentleman here in Altus that actually flew the B-47s, Mr. Bob Dansler, he may have actually flown this actual aircraft. The sentimental value to the citizens of Altus is immeasurable.” Mayor Smiley says the plane is on loan from the Air Force Museum with the condition that it’s appearance is maintained.
