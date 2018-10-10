Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth releases names of alleged sexual abusers in the church, some with ties to Texoma

In that regard, publicly identifying clergy and religious brothers and sisters who are the subjects of credible allegations of sexual abuse against a minor serves an important role in eradicating the evil of sexual abuse and in helping the Diocese to identify and assist those who have suffered from abuse. In 2005, the Diocese of Fort Worth first publicly identified priests who were the subjects of credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor. In 2007, the Diocese of Fort Worth became the first diocese in Texas to include a list of credibly accused priests on its website. The disclosure of this list is made as part of the Diocese of Fort Worth’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of our children and its commitment to transparency."