Colson Whitehead novel 'The Nickel Boys' coming next July

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2017 file photo, Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Colson Whitehead speaks during the presentation of the Italian edition of his novel "The Underground Railroad" at the Argentina Theatre in Rome. Whitehead’s next novel "The Nickel" is another look at America's tragic past. The book, set in a brutal reform school in early 1960s Florida with students being beaten and sexually abused, is scheduled for release in July 2019. (Maurizio Brambatti/ANSA via AP, File) (Maurizio Brambatti)