Council approves start of pedestrian bridge design process

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The pedestrian bridge that will go over I-44 on Gore Boulevard is moving forward after the Lawton City Council approved the start of the design process.
The bridge project is something the city’s been working on for the past three years. Last August, council members unanimously voted to fund it, and at Tuesday’s meeting, they approved to go forward with the design phase of the project with a close four to three votes.
“This was the third time that councils had a look at it so I was kinda taken back when there was some opposition,” City Engineer George Hennessee said.
Hennessee said this design fee they're paying is part of the $600,000 that the entire project will cost the city and $700,000 grant Oklahoma Department of Transportation is providing.
He said the council made the decision to apply for the grant after three people died while trying to cross the interstate. Since then, ODOT added an 8-foot-tall chain-link fence, but that hasn't stopped people from crossing the interstate.
“Currently they’re walking across I-44 generally around dusk,” Hennessee said. “So, it’s hard for drivers to see and had for the pedestrian dodge the vehicles going 70 MPH.”
One person who didn't want to go on camera said he's crossing the road whether or not they have a bridge but sees where it could be safer for him and others who have to cross by foot. Another pedestrian said she's happy the city is finally going to build one.
Hennessee said they originally planned to attach it to the overpass, but he doesn't think they're leaning that way anymore.
"The pedestrian will be about 20 to 25-feet south of the existing Gore bridges in order to accommodate maintenance on the two bridges," he said.
Hennessee said the design process will start in the next 30 days and it will take about nine months to compete.
