DOJ approves $69B CVS Health-Aetna merger, with conditions

FILE - IN this June 1, 2017 file photo,. a sign stands on the campus of the Aetna headquarters in Hartford, Conn. The Justice Department has agreed to Aetna’s plan to sell its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business for individuals to fellow insurer WellCare, resolving competition concerns. Aetna announced Sept. 2018 it’d sell the business for an undisclosed amount. The move was seen as a way for CVS Health to move forward with its $69 billion takeover of Aetna. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File) (Bill Sikes)