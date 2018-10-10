FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Sarah Tyus

RYAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Ryan 4-H’s Sarah Tyus is an avid archer and shows sheep. She practices archery at least an hour and a half each day, all while balancing school and tending to animals on the ranch.
“How I got started was I got a bow for Christmas one year and I was like ‘what am I supposed to do with this?’," said Sarah. "I go out and start shooting it and it was really cool.”
She found her niche in archery through Forestburg 4-H when she was invited to train and compete in one of their shoots. After winning that contest, she decided to take it to the next level, competing in the Junior Olympic Archery Development program where she took home the state championship. On the side, Tyus shows sheep and as in archery, she’s found some success there.
“I won Reserve Grand in the county," she said. “I haven’t taken it beyond the county level yet.”
Tyus also runs a sheep and goat operation, paying for everything with her own checking account, keeping records of the herd, and making sure her animals get to the sale barn.
“My Dad runs cows here so I was able to get a basic introduction at a very young age," Sarah said. "I started keeping my own records, Mom taught me how to keep records, made my own sales, building my own sales and pretty much went from there.”
Being homeschooled, Tyus said she was surprised to receive KSWO’s FFA 4-H Friend of the Week. But her determination, knowledge, and passion for both archery and showing sheep puts her in a league of her own. She encourages others to embrace what they enjoy and work at it to find success.
“When I started archery, I had no idea where it would go," she said. "When I got my first show animal, I had no idea where it would go. And now I have my own business and I’m going higher and higher in archery.”
Tyus has a busy schedule, with indoor archery tournaments in Arlington, Weatherford, and the Aggie Invitational at Texas A&M in November. After school, Tyus wants to get a job in game programming or suicide counseling. As far as her agricultural endeavors, she said she’ll consider a goat and sheep operation but looks forward to exploring a new venture.
