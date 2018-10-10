First Alert 7 Forecast: sunny repeat tomorrow but weekend rain still expected

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A beautiful Fall day and we’ll get a repeat tomorrow before rain chances return.
Clear skies this evening and overnight, along with cool temperatures. 50s by 8PM and morning lows in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 50s by noon and mid 60s for highs. Northeast to east winds 10-15 mph. More clouds tomorrow night with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s.
Mostly cloudy with isolated showers on Friday and highs in the upper 60s. The remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio will arrive on Saturday in the form of rain showers, some could be heavy. Highs in the mid 60s. A cold front will arrive Sunday, bringing chilly north winds and highs only in the upper 50s. A few isolated showers are possible on Sunday.
It will stay cool on Monday & Tuesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll get back into the 60s on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
