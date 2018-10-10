First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! A very chilly morning for us as we’re out the door. Temps are in the 40s and 50s with feels like temps ranging from the 30s to the low 50s.
This afternoon plenty of sunshine will be on the way. High temps climb into the mid 60s with N winds gusting up to 20 mph. Overnight winds stay light and with clear skies, temps fall into the mid 40s by sunrise Thursday. Thursday afternoon temps stay in the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.
The 60s are here to stay into the weekend, but unfortunately the sunshine is not. Cloud cover moves back in Friday and rain chances increase into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the remnants of what was Hurricane Sergio makes its way into Texoma. The best day for rain will be Saturday, with storms coming to an end by Sunday.
Sunday into Monday of next week another strong cold front pushes through, dropping our high temps into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday.
All eyes remain out in the Gulf of Mexico today where Hurricane Michael is nearing landfall on the Florida Coast this afternoon. Currently a category 4 hurricane, Michael could cause storm surge up to 12 feet in some locations.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.