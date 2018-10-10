Flood Warning Continues for North Fork of the Red River in Headrick

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -The flood warning continues for the North Fork of the Red River.
“I’ve lived here since I was six-years-old and I’m the emergency manager. I’m 33 now and I have never seen water this spread out over this bridge,” said Erik Mowbray, Jackson County Emergency Manager.
Flood stage for the North Fork of the Red River is 14 feet but after a few days of rain, it crested at nearly 19 feet.
“This river is usually between 20 to 30 feet, maybe 40 feet wide and it’s spanning this entire bridge right now,” said Mowbray. “Usually this is just sand, water and vegetation. It’s usually not what looks like the marshlands of Florida."
Mowbray says residents should heed the warning and be cautious.
“The river flood warning is just warning people to stay off the rivers. The current could take you under. This river is moving very swiftly right now this is the fastest I’ve ever seen it move,” said Mowbray. “But, please if you come into running water or a low water crossing do not cross it. We’ve had several water rescues over the past few days in Jackson County and we don’t want to continue that. We want everybody to be safe and go home safely.”
The river flood warning expires Thursday evening or until it’s cancelled.
