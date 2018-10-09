Independent candidates speak in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Candidates running as Independents in Oklahoma’s general election gathered at the Lawton Public Library to discuss and debate their platforms and policies.
Five statewide office candidates are running as independents. One of them is Dr. Ivan Holmes... a former Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairman. He’s running as an Independent for Lieutenant Governor.
He said that while all Independent candidates understand the difficulty in running against Democratic and Republican candidates, they hope the voters will agree with their slogan and say “enough is enough.”
“I’m hoping that people are tired of politics and the left wing and right wing fighting on everything they do, and that, for the first time in the history of Oklahoma, we can have a rebellion and elect independents,” he said. “That’s what it’s going to take if we pull this off.”
Independent candidates are running on a platform of open government, and promised to have open meetings, open records and open audits. They also said they would fund the Ethics Commission and allow the agency to do its job.
