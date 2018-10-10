Jimmy Butler to ESPN: I was 'brutally honest' with Wolves

Jimmy Butler returned to practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time this season, and told ESPN in an interview that he was "brutally honest" with teammates and other officials in that workout.

Butler asked the Timberwolves to trade him elsewhere last month, and said during an interview that was taped and aired on Wednesday that much of an earlier ESPN report that he had outbursts during the practice was largely accurate.

Minnesota has engaged many teams in trade talks, Miami in particular, before those negotiations broke down over the weekend.

Butler is a four-time All-Star who can become a free agent after the season. His impasse with the Timberwolves is now in its fourth week, starting when he told coach Tom Thibodeau before training camp that he wants to be traded.

