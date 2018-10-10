The Latest: Judge says she'll order new Monsanto trial

FILE - In this July, 9, 2018, file photo, plaintiff DeWayne Johnson looks up during a brief break as the Monsanto trial in San Francisco. A San Francisco jury's $289 million verdict in favor of the school groundskeeper who says Roundup weed killer caused his cancer will face its first court test. Agribusiness giant Monsanto will argue at a hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 that Judge Suzanne Bolanos should throw out the verdict in favor of DeWayne Johnson. (Josh Edelson/Pool Photo via AP, File) (AP)