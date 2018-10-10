Lawton City Council approves medical marijuana zoning ordinances

The council approved the revised proposed ordinance allowing outdoor growing of the plant in the A1 zone of the city. The ordinance also opens up the C-5 zone -- which covers large portions of the city -- for indoor and retail growing, as well as marijuana processing. The revised rules, which take effect in 30 days, come after a large number of inquiries and calls on medical marijuana zoning that city leaders say they have received from building owners and businesses in Lawton. Council members said they plan to continue discussing and revising the city’s medical marijuana zoning laws in the future.