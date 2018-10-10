Lawton City Council approves medical marijuana zoning ordinances

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Proposed medical marijuana zoning laws were loosened at Tuesday night’s Lawton City Council meeting in response to a growing number of calls from building and business owners.
The council approved the revised proposed ordinance allowing outdoor growing of the plant in the A1 zone of the city. The ordinance also opens up the C-5 zone -- which covers large portions of the city -- for indoor and retail growing, as well as marijuana processing. The revised rules, which take effect in 30 days, come after a large number of inquiries and calls on medical marijuana zoning that city leaders say they have received from building owners and businesses in Lawton. Council members said they plan to continue discussing and revising the city’s medical marijuana zoning laws in the future.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council members approved the first step in finding a new City Manager. The council voted to hire the group Strategic Government Resources or SGR to locate candidates to fill the position. This is the same group that helped them hire Police Chief James Smith. It will cost the city a little over $26,000 to pay for SGR’s services. Current City Manager Jerry Ihler is set to retire early next year.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.