Legislative Candidate Forum hosted at Cameron University

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A citizen coalition hosted a legislative candidate forum on Tuesday at Cameron University.
Both non-profit organizations Together Oklahoma and Oklahoma Watch informed citizens on policy issues.
The forum featured republican and democratic candidates competing to represent Senate District 32 and House Districts 62, 63, and 64.
It was dedicated to allowing the community to learn about local candidates. They discussed important issues like education, budget, and health care.
Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator Sabine Brown said the goal was to find out where the candidates stand and encourage people to vote.
“We know that the next election is going to determine how we address a lot of important issues facing our state. So, we’re just here to help people become informed so they can’t make a better decision on election day.”
Election Day is November 6th and voter registration ends Friday.
