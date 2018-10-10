Man accused of stealing toolbox only to drop it 20-feet later

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after they said he stole a toolbox from an antique store.
John Gaw, 59, was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Building. Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to investigate a theft call.
An antique store owner told police a man had stolen a small toolbox from the store and left the area. Police went to an apartment complex on Austin Street to speak to Gaw, who they believed to be the robber.
They spoke to Gaw’s wife who told them he went inside their apartment and walked right back out. Police said she told them she believed he was going to another apartment complex.
Officers went to the other complex and found Gaw. The antique store owner was with police and confirmed that Gaw was the man who had stolen the toolbox.
Police interviewed Gaw and said he claimed that he had crashed his bicycle into the store and a toolbox fell on him. He told police he was going to take the box inside and give it back but the owner came out and started yelling at him.
Gaw told police he dropped the box and ran away. Back at the antique store, a witness told police Gaw was riding his bicycle past the store when he reached under an open garage door and took the tool box.
The witness said the owner confronted Gaw and Gaw dropped the box 20 to 30 feet away from the store and rode away.
Because he allegedly reached under the door to commit the theft, Gaw entered the building and was therefore charged with Burglary of a Building. As of Wednesday morning,
