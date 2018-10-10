Oklahoma election races to watch

“It’s those governments that have a direct influence on our everyday lives," said Whitman Cobb. "The federal government certainly does have an influence, but whether your trash gets picked up, how much you’re paying in utilities, what the quality of your education system is, what the quality of your roads are, those are state and local issues, that are being determined by officials at the state and local level. and so that’s really where voters can make a difference and have their voice heard is voting in the state and local elections.”