Oklahoma election races to watch

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The November 6th election is fast approaching and is considered a highly anticipated election across the state. Cameron University professor, Dr. Wendy Whitman Cobb said that one of the biggest races is probably the gubernatorial race between Kevin Stitt and Drew Edmondson.
“We’ve seen over the past couple of years just how important state elected officials are, towards policy in the state, including taxes on oil and gas, income taxes, and education funding," said Whitman Cobb. "Depending on who wins that race will really set the tone in the agenda for what happens next in terms of public policy in the state.”
Whitman Cobb said other races to watch would be those in which the candidates are Oklahoma teachers.
“The fact that a lot of these teachers are running, they’re winning, it really sets up an interesting situation for the legislature in the spring about just what is going to happen with education funding, and where those sources of funding are going to come from,” said Whitman Cobb.
She said the state question regarding Marsy’s Law will also be one to keep an eye on.
“This would be an actual eshrinement in the state constitution, recognizing that victims do have certain rights, that they should be informed about the status of their case when defendants go to court, when they’re released from jail.”
Whitman Cobb said elections often times have more consequences at the state and local level.
“It’s those governments that have a direct influence on our everyday lives," said Whitman Cobb. "The federal government certainly does have an influence, but whether your trash gets picked up, how much you’re paying in utilities, what the quality of your education system is, what the quality of your roads are, those are state and local issues, that are being determined by officials at the state and local level. and so that’s really where voters can make a difference and have their voice heard is voting in the state and local elections.”
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.