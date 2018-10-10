Taco truck robbed overnight in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is on the hunt for two people in connection to an overnight robbery on Tuesday.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Kell West Boulevard. That is when police say two men with guns robbed the “Tacos Y Salsa Don Chuy” taco stand.
Police said the men came from behind the gas station the taco truck was parked at and approached the truck. A person sitting in a nearby minivan noticed the men and police said the individual honked the horn to warn the people inside the taco truck.
After the horn was honked, one of the men approached the van. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and gloves. Police said the victim told them the man was heavyset and stood about 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighed approximately 195 pounds.
The victim told police the man was holding a black handgun and demanded the victim unlock the door. He pointed the gun at the victim’s face and demanded money. The victim told police he did not have any money but gave the man a set of keys.
Meanwhile, the second man moved towards the taco truck. Police said the man was wearing a black and gray hoodie, dark pants, gray converse shoes, a black backpack, and black gloves. Police were told he was carrying a chrome revolver-type gun.
The man allegedly waved the gun at several women inside the taco truck and demanded they open the register and give him money. One of the women opened the register and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash. The man continued to demand more money before leaving.
The two men ran away from the scene. The keys one of the men had stolen were recovered nearby. If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.