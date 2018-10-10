Voter registration deadline this Friday, October 12th

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - County election boards across Oklahoma are helping citizens register to vote before the deadline this Friday.
Amy Sims, Comanche County Election Board Secretary, said there are multiple places you can go to register to vote. Some include the Comanche County Courthouse, local tag agencies, and post offices. All you need to bring is your Oklahoma driver’s license, or know the last four digits of your social security number. To make the process even easier, you can also register online.
“If you go to elections.ok.gov there’s several things you can do," said Sims. "It has an online voter tool that you can confirm your voter registration, find your poling place, view sample ballots, and track your absentee ballot. You can also go on there and get a copy of your ballot that you’re going to get on election day so you can study it and find out who you’re going to vote for.”
Sims said you can also change your party or your address online as well.
Again, the deadline to register to vote is this Friday, October 12th. If you are mailing in your application, it must be postmarked by midnight Friday, and any changes made online must be made by 5 p.m. that day.
