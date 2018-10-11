‘Babysitting while black’: Woman calls police on man babysitting white children

MARIETTA, GA (WGCL/CNN) - A Georgia man was followed by a woman, then questioned by police while he was babysitting two children.
It appeared the woman was concerned because the children were white and their babysitter was black.
“This lady over here, she’s following me,” said Corey Lewis on a Facebook Live video.
As soon as Lewis noticed the white woman watching him and the two kids he was babysitting, he started recording.
"All because I've got two kids in the back seat that do not look like me,” Lewis said in the video. “This lady has took it upon herself to say that she's going to take my plate down and call the police."
Lewis explained what happened next.
“We then left to go get gas across the street at the gas station. She moved closer to the gas station and waited there,” he said.
Not knowing who the woman was or what she's capable of, Lewis took the children back to his house. The woman followed them there and the police showed up.
"You mind if I talk to them?” an officer asked.
“That’s crazy," Lewis responded in the video.
The officer questioned the 10-year-old and the 6-year-old before calling their parents.
David Parker and Dana Mango, the children’s parents, were in disbelief.
"Are you saying that because there's an African-American male driving my two white kids, that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned?” Mango said. “And he said ‘I'm sorry ma'am.’ That's exactly what I'm saying."
The East Cobb County, GA, couple had arranged for Lewis to babysit weeks ago.
Their son attends his youth mentor program and he is a friend of the family.
They believe Lewis was stalked, harassed and questioned by police.
"For BWB which is I guess the new thing babysitting while black," Parker said.
The woman who made the call to police has not been identified.
The children's parents are questioning the woman's motive because they say the children didn't show any signs of being in danger.
