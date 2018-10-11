Color casing and deployment ceremony held for 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Red Dragons

About 300 soldiers are set to deploy to South Korea later this month. The commander says today was an opportunity for them to show gratitude to their family and friends for their support. “The mission there, to deter aggression on the Korean peninsula and to maintain peace and security in northeast Asia is of utmost importance and our soldiers should feel good about that. We’re gonna go over, train hard, we’re gonna provide a ready unit for all the commanders and the leaders of the Korean America over there and they should feel good about that mission," said Lt. Col. Brendan Toolan.