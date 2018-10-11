First Alert 7 Forecast: Cool & crisp again this afternoon

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Thursday morning Texoma! Another cool start to our day.
Temps are in the 40s and 50s this morning with clear skies and light N winds. We stay in the mid 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and N winds.
Overnight cloud cover rolls back in. Rain chances return by early Friday and last into Friday afternoon. Temps Friday afternoon stay in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. We transition into Saturday and remnants from what’s left of once Hurricane Sergio will move through and bring heavy rain to some of us. While severe weather is not anticipated, some localized flooding can’t be ruled out given the amount of rainfall we’ve seen recently. Expect temps to fall into the mid 60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. North winds will be strong on Sunday and will gust up to 30 mph.
We stay in the 50s Monday with mostly cloudy skies and another chance for rain. North winds remain through Tuesday before the S winds return Wednesday. Temps Wednesday afternoon climb into the low 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
