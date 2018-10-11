LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Today is a nice and cool fall day for us here in Texoma. Temperatures today will only climb in the the mid 60s. Expect clear skies and dry conditions to continue into the evening hours. Clouds will begin to build in overnight and temperatures will drop into the lower 50s. Tomorrow morning light rain showers and drizzle is possible for most places around the viewing area. This will mainly be for the mid to late morning hours and early afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Saturday morning low temperatures will again be in the lower 50s. Rain chances make a big jump on Saturday as the remnants of Sergio look to impact Texoma. Rain accumulations look to be in the 0.5-2 inch range. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 60s.
Lighter rain will continue into Sunday along a cold front moving through. The northwestern portion of the viewing area has higher chances of receiving rainfall throughout the afternoon . Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday night into Monday temperatures are going to drop into the 30s and 40s. Snow is possible for the Oklahoma Panhandle.
Tuesday we should begin to dry up with some small chances of lighter rain in the morning for our southeastern Texoma counties. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday both look to remain dry with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
