LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Today is a nice and cool fall day for us here in Texoma. Temperatures today will only climb in the the mid 60s. Expect clear skies and dry conditions to continue into the evening hours. Clouds will begin to build in overnight and temperatures will drop into the lower 50s. Tomorrow morning light rain showers and drizzle is possible for most places around the viewing area. This will mainly be for the mid to late morning hours and early afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.