LPD holds refresher course for motorcycle unit

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Police Department held its first motorcycle refresher course on Thursday. The goal was to give officers a chance to work on some skills they might not use every day.
The police officers on the motorcycle unit are required to pass a two-week course according to Lt. Brad Davis who teaches the course. That's the only training they were required to get until now.
"Some of these guys went to the school about a year ago and got put on the motors," he said. "Others have been on for years, and it's been a long time since they've been to the school. So, this is kinda a refresher to get them out here and go through some of the slow-moving courses and stuff like that."
The eight officers participating had to ride through multiple courses that each had its own challenge. Lt. Davis said driving slowly through the cones can be the toughest part.
"Then we have a little bigger pattern set up here," he said. "It's the course that they'll actually ride through. So, once they get through this a few times, find out where they want to be, get their skills back up to where it needs to be, then we'll put them back in cone pattern three."
He said the riding they're doing in the closed course isn't something the officers need to do on a daily basis.
"So we're just hoping that they'll come out here, the light bulb will come on, they'll remember from when they went to the school and just help them become a better rider," Lt. Davis said.
They hope to start having a refresher course at least once a year.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.