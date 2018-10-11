Man allegedly has gun he shouldn’t have, calls police on himself

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Wednesday morning who they said was illegally possessing a gun and called the police to report himself.
Oscar Montoya III, 34, told dispatch he had a gun and didn’t want it anymore.
Police spoke to Montoya in the area of Brook Ave. and Huff Ave. and said Montoya told them he set it on the sidewalk near a black car on 9th St.
Officers said they found a black Smith & Wesson handgun with a chrome slide sitting exactly where Montoya told them it would be.
A records check showed that Montoya was a convicted felon. Because of this and because Montoya admitted he was in possession of the gun, he was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
The gun also was reported stolen so Montoya was charged with Theft of a Firearm.
When Montoya was being booked into jail, a search found a bag of white powder in his wallet that police said tested positive for 0.4 grams of cocaine. He was arrested for a drug possession charge as well.
As of Thursday morning, Montoya was still in the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.