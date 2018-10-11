Medical care for Cache Residents coming closer to home

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Cache residents will soon have medical care a little closer to home.
"If you're not feeling well you don't have to make as long of a trek when you don't feel well. It's easier to make your appointment when it's closer to home,” said Sean McAvoy, Executive Director of the Lawton Community Health Center. “So, being able to have that care in town helps provide that quality of life to let people retire in the town that they grew up in or move into that community and feel confident that they are going to be able to get care."
Not only will having more convenient access to health care benefit the residents of Cache but it will also help the town's economic growth.
"Especially, for our citizens who are low income or have transportation issues that will certainly make medical services available,” said Beverly Martine, CEDA Secretary. “It will also change the traffic pattern in the downtown area. It should increase traffic which should also increase business opportunities for maybe some other business that wants to locate down here.”
The Cache Economic Development Authority took plans and estimates for the project to the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority where they secured a $155,000 grant to build the medical clinic.
"We have been speaking with Comanche County Memorial Hospital for about a year trying to get them to bring in a family practice clinic,” said Martine. “It'll be a 1,500 square foot family practice clinic with at least one provider, one nursing staff and one administrative person." "When we were looking at Cache it really has a great demographic. There's no provider there but, it's a growing community and a very active community,” said McAvoy. “So, it was a community that we really thought was missing out on having a provider there."
Request for Bid to build the medical clinic are available at city hall. Sealed bids must be turned in to the Cache City Clerk’s office by October 23rd.
The clinic is expected to be up and running by late spring or early summer.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.