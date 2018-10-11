Medical care for Cache Residents coming closer to home

"If you're not feeling well you don't have to make as long of a trek when you don't feel well. It's easier to make your appointment when it's closer to home,” said Sean McAvoy, Executive Director of the Lawton Community Health Center. “So, being able to have that care in town helps provide that quality of life to let people retire in the town that they grew up in or move into that community and feel confident that they are going to be able to get care."