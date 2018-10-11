Oklahoma Employment Security Commission hosting business seminar regarding medical marijuana

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - This coming Tuesday, business owners in Lawton can take part in a seminar to learn how medical marijuana will affect businesses going forward.
The event is put on by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. A lawyer from Oklahoma City will talk about the effects of state question 788 on businesses in the state.
“With all the misinformation you see spreading about this topic, everyone on Facebook thinks they have a law degree, and this guy actually does and he can give people the correct information,” said Chris Moore, Program Manager for Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The seminar takes place on Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn at 8 in the morning and will cover labor laws, including hiring and drug testing practices now that medical marijuana is legal. For more information, you can go to the Lawton Workforce Center’s Facebook page.
