Driver in stolen vehicle rescued after nearly crashing into hole at Topgolf range

Police rescue driver in stolen vehicle hanging in netting at TopGolf driving range.
October 11, 2018 at 1:15 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 1:21 PM

ALPHARETTA, GA (RNN) – A driver in a stolen vehicle cruised onto a driving range and almost became a hole-in-one.

Alpharetta police said they rescued the driver after the vehicle they were driving was found teetering forward over one of the giant holes at a Topgolf driving range.

The holes are lined with netting to collect golf balls.

A Topgolf employee found the vehicle and alerted police.

Police said they were able to move the vehicle to safety.

The driver is expected to face charges once they receive a medical clearance.

