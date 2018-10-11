Roadback celebrating 50 years of service

Roadback is a non-profit organization that provides services to people in Oklahoma who are at or below the 200% poverty line, and to those who are under insured, or not insured. Roadback has been around for 50 years and offers a variety of substance abuse outpatient services to adults and adolescents, and also inpatient services to adults. Executive Director, Nivian Rozumialski said they are one of seven comprehensive community addiction recovery centers in Oklahoma, and the only one in the Southwest. She said they have continued to help people for many years because of what they stand for.