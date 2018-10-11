Roadback celebrating 50 years of service

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A recovery center in town is celebrating their 50th anniversary.
Roadback is a non-profit organization that provides services to people in Oklahoma who are at or below the 200% poverty line, and to those who are under insured, or not insured. Roadback has been around for 50 years and offers a variety of substance abuse outpatient services to adults and adolescents, and also inpatient services to adults. Executive Director, Nivian Rozumialski said they are one of seven comprehensive community addiction recovery centers in Oklahoma, and the only one in the Southwest. She said they have continued to help people for many years because of what they stand for.
“I think it’s because of our mission, and our vision, and our motto," said Rozumialski. "We provide help and hope in recovery to people who are seeking long-term sobriety from addiction, and we use every single evidence based practice that we can in order to help people facilitate that.”
A resident, Jason Courts has been at Roadback for 30 days now and said he could not have come to a better facility for help.
“I came in here defeated, I mean I was awful, and now I feel so much better and I get better each day that goes," said Courts. "The longer you’re here, the better. They feed you well. They keep you busy. We go to meetings, I mean so you stay busy. We’re on a schedule a routine, and it helps keep you from not thinking about it so much.”
He said addiction has caused him many problems in life and he is ready to overcome it. Courts said recovery is something you’re going to have to really want, and work towards.
“Just don’t be afraid to go and ask for help," said Courts. "I mean it’s there. I mean it’s just you got to take the first step.”
Roadback will celebrate their 50th anniversary October 20th from 5-7 P.M. at Cameron University in the McCasland Ballroom. October is recovery month and Roadback will have past and recent graduates along with an NFL veteran share their stories during the anniversary celebration. A silent auction will also take place. The event is open to the public and is $50 per person. For more information on how to purchase a ticket, you can contact Roadback. All proceeds benefit the facility.
