Stephens County Humane Society hosting 13th annual Bark in the Park

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Stephens County Humane Society will be holding its largest fundraiser of the year this Saturday.
The 13th annual Bark in the Park event will be held October 13th from 11 in the morning until 3 that afternoon at Fuqua Park. There is sure to be something from everyone including Weenie dog races, discounts on adoptions, and contests for every pet.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun for anybody that comes out. I really want to encourage people to come out and support us and help us save more lives here in Stephens County,” said Sidney Louis of the Stephens County Humane Society.
This is a free pet and family friendly event but there is a $5 suggested donation. All of the proceeds will help the humane society continue to save lives, provide spay and neuter education, and perform medical procedures on the animals.
Their goal this year is to raise $50,000.
