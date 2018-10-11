Woman arrested after family dog dies in summer heat

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Wednesday morning with an animal cruelty warrant.
Animal control reported to police that Shelley Stephens, 34, allegedly let a dog die in June. On June 28, animal control told the WFPD they had been called to a home in the 2100 block of Avenue E they day before.
They said they saw a dog locked in a cage in the backyard. The dog was on a leash and had a pillow and a blanket. They said it was 113 degrees outside and the cage was in direct sunlight.
Police said animal control told them they left, and within a few hours, animal control was called back because the dog had died. A warrant was put out for Stephens arrest and on Wednesday officers saw her and arrested her on the warrant.
Stephens has been charged with Cruelty to Nonlivestock Animals. As of Thursday morning, Stephens was no longer in the Wichita County Jail.
