Crash causes gas leak, road closure in west Lawton

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A single car wreck caused part of West Lee Boulevard to be shut down early Friday afternoon after it hit a gas line.
Fire crews were called to the scene around 12:45 after a car lost control on the wet pavement, hopped a curb and struck a gas main.
No one was hurt in the accident.
Crews closed down Lee Blvd. while they waited for crews from Centerpoint Energy to arrive and shut down the leaking gas. Crews were able to get the gas turned off around 1:45 and they began opening up the road.
