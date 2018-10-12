Cyril girl wins YouTube “Brat” channel talent contest

Skylie Thompson was one of the three finalists competing for a spot on a show on the YouTube “Brat” channel. The 14-year-old singer and guitarist flew to California a few months ago for the talent show competition, which she tells 7News was similar to a combination of American Idol and America’s Got Talent. It started with 12 competitors and Skylie came out on top. She tells us she loves performing and she’s looking forward to her new role on the popular teen channel.