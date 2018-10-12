DA’s warrant assistance program helps community members

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Comanche County District Attorney's Office says their warrant assistance program is working, as they've already cleared 36 misdemeanor and traffic warrants this month.
Last month, we told you about the program that aimed at reducing the jail population by allowing those with minor warrants to get them taken care of without serving jail time.
The District Attorney’s Office viewed the warrant assistance program as a way for those with warrants to get themselves back in good legal standing with the courts. Lawton native Anthony Navarro, who had two warrants out for failure to pay his fines, decided to take them up on that offer.
“It’s been on my mind for a while now,” Navarro said. “I haven’t had the best when it comes to how I acted back in my younger years. But I’m trying to do right by the community that raised me. Lawton’s my home town. It’s always going to be my home town, nothing is going to change on that. I don’t like that I have to come home and look over my shoulder."
Navarro reached out to 7NEWS immediately after we ran the initial story about the program. He said he was interested in getting his warrants taken care of but was worried things might not go as smoothly as the program makes it sound. But, Friday, he was in and out of the courthouse in less than an hour. He hopes he can show others in the community how seamless the process can be.
"It’s a good opportunity to go and show the public hey, they’re doing what they said they’re going to do. I’m going to go through unscathed and get this taken care of,” Navarro said.
Friday, Navarro went before a judge and got on a new payment plan for his fines without having to spend a second in jail. He said it was a good step for him to move forward with his life.
"Personally, I’m just glad to get it over with, put it behind me and just go do something with myself,” Navarro said.
The warrant assistance program runs for the rest of the month at the Comanche County and Cotton County Courthouses.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.