Duncan entrepreneur celebrates National Women’s Small Business Month

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - October is National Women’s Small Business Month and one Duncan woman is celebrating her leap into entrepreneurship.
In a dimly lit massage room is where you’ll normally find Body Works business owner Sunny Pollock.
Pollock opened her massage store on West Main street four years ago and has been in the body waxing for over 20 years.
She said she specializes in Swedish and deep tissue massages but also just lending a listening ear to those in need.
“That room is a safe place for people to come and talk about their problems," said Pollock. "Talk about what’s bothering them, talk about their work or just not talk at all. Sometimes we have a good laugh and sometimes it’s an hour of silence.”
She can have as many as 30 clients a week, but when she’s not helping clients she’s busy being a mom.
Pollock is a single mother of four. She said after her divorce she knew she needed to find a way to support her family.
“I got into it as a job and quickly found out through school it was more of a calling of mine that I absolutely love and enjoy helping others,” said Pollock.
She said she’s thankful her job is more than just giving a great massage, but connecting with her clients.
She sends a message to other aspiring business owners or women like herself working to juggle it all.
“No matter how hard you think it is you’re a lot stronger than you think you are," said Pollock. "And one of the hardest things I found was going back to school after being out of school for 20 something years and being a single mom. And once I realized that I can do it and get through it I realized I can do anything.”
Each year the U.S. Small Business Administration helps women and all entrepreneurs get resources to launch their first business.
For more information on their development centers in Oklahoma, you can visit their website.
