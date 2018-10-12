First Alert 7 Forecast: more rain to start the weekend

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Another round of rain is expected as we start the weekend.
This evening, skies will clear out a bit as a weak cool front arrives from the north. Expect temperatures in the 60s falling into the upper 50s by 9pm. Overnight, clouds will move back in and rain will be here by daybreak. Lows in the low 50s.
Periods of rain tomorrow, heavy at times. A flood watch is in effect. 1-2″ possible. The rain will taper off from west to east during the afternoon as highs hit the upper 50s to low 60s, warmest south. Tomorrow night will feature lots of clouds and lows in the low 50s. A strong cold front will arrive Sunday afternoon and evening. During the morning, expect mostly cloudy but dry conditions and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. By mid to late afternoon, gusty north winds will bring in colder air.
Lows will drop to the upper 30s by Monday morning but it will feel colder than that with the wind. Some showers are possible Monday, especially to the south. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Monday night will also be chilly with lows in the mid 30s! Partly cloudy Tuesday, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few showers well to the southeast.
Wednesday through Friday will be nice as temperatures warm up a bit and the sun comes back in full swing.
Have a great Friday evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
