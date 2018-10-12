First Alert 7 Forecast: more rain to start the weekend

Periods of rain tomorrow, heavy at times. A flood watch is in effect. 1-2″ possible. The rain will taper off from west to east during the afternoon as highs hit the upper 50s to low 60s, warmest south. Tomorrow night will feature lots of clouds and lows in the low 50s. A strong cold front will arrive Sunday afternoon and evening. During the morning, expect mostly cloudy but dry conditions and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. By mid to late afternoon, gusty north winds will bring in colder air.