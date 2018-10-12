First Alert 7 Forecast: rainy start to Friday

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Friday morning Texoma! Scattered showers and storms continue as we approach sunrise.
Expect this activity to last through midday before ending this afternoon and evening. A cold front pushes through this afternoon and brings N winds and cooler temps for Saturday. Temperatures today remain in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
More rain chances are on the way Saturday because of the remnants from what was once Hurricane Sergio. All of the rain that falls on Saturday will be tropical in nature, so we’ll see locally heavy rain at times during the afternoon and evening. Anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain will be possible with isolated totals up to 3 inches not out of the question. Saturday’s round of rain will be in and out quick before another round of rain moves in Sunday. A strong cold front pushes through Saturday evening into early Sunday, bringing strong N winds gusting up to 30 mph. Temps will be in the 50s both days this weekend.
By Monday temps continue to fall into the upper 40s for highs and upper 30s for lows. North winds remain for several days after this weekend. Rain chances last through Tuesday morning before drying out midweek of next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
