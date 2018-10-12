First Alert 7 Forecast: rainy start to Friday

More rain chances are on the way Saturday because of the remnants from what was once Hurricane Sergio. All of the rain that falls on Saturday will be tropical in nature, so we’ll see locally heavy rain at times during the afternoon and evening. Anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain will be possible with isolated totals up to 3 inches not out of the question. Saturday’s round of rain will be in and out quick before another round of rain moves in Sunday. A strong cold front pushes through Saturday evening into early Sunday, bringing strong N winds gusting up to 30 mph. Temps will be in the 50s both days this weekend.