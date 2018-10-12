Jim Thorpe Inpatient Rehabilitation Center Rehab Reunion

The Jim Thorpe Inpatient Rehabilitation Center at Comanche County Memorial Hospital invited current and past patients to the event to celebrate the success of their patients. Each year they honor one of their patients who has shown exceptional strength, dedication and courage to overcome their challenges with the Courage Award. Gloria Dille, who spent nearly a month at the center after suffering a stroke, received this year’s award. She spoke about how she feels receiving it. She said, “From this facility it’s an honor, it sets the bar and no one else can touch it. They really take care of their patients and it shows they really put them first. Each one, you develop a bond with the person you work with.” The Jim Thorpe Inpatient Rehabilitation Center at CCMH includes a combination of therapists that provide care such as physical and speech therapists along with rehabilitation nurses.