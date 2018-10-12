The Latest: Germany urges Saudi to clear up writer's fate

A security guard looks out of the entrance of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. A senior Turkish official says Turkey and Saudi Arabia will form a "joint working group" to look into the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi who vanished last week after entering the Saudi diplomatic mission in Istanbul. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (Petros Giannakouris)