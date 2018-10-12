Lawton Stand Down helps homeless veterans.

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Homeless and low-income veterans in need got some help on Friday for the 6th annual “Lawton Stand Down” event. The first time they had this event, they counted 136 homeless veterans and six years later that number down 70 percent.
Allan Keel used to be homeless said he can see the light at the end of the tunnel after getting help at "Lawton Stand Down". Keel said he was able to get a place to live after going to this event.
"It was pretty hard with no income before,” Keel said. “They've been checking up on me, trying to get me some employment doing anything they can for me."
Now that he has shelter, he wants to get a job.
"I would actually like to be full employment,” he said. “I'm 62 years old and it's kinda hard to get."
That's something he and other veterans got more information about. They also had the chance to get free haircuts, a health and dental checkup, clothes to take with them, showers, and information about housing.
The homeless veterans were fed twice on Friday. Susan Secor helped handout plastic baggies of food that they got to take with them.
"They're going to go back out on the streets, those that don't seek shelter today with us, and they're going to share with their other homeless friends, and we want them to have something healthy and vital to eat so that they're not starving when they go back out on the street," Secor said.
Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care Director Jervis Jackson said every year they count how many people are homeless.
"Everything that we do throughout the rest of the year is entirely data-driven. So, we identify the need in January and the rest of the year we work towards finding resources to meet the need that we identified at the beginning of the year," Jackson said.
Veterans Affairs social worker Cale Powers said his goal is to make it where no veteran is homeless. He said events like this help him achieve that goal.
"We need the communities help and this is a great way because if I need to ask a question if I need to meet with a community partner, I can just go next door here as opposed to making phone calls and tracking folks down,” Powers said. “So, events like this are great to get us all together and kinda rally behind the same goal."
Keel has some words of advice for homeless veterans.
"Don't give up,” Keel said. “There is somebody that's out there wanting to help. I don't care what agency it is, there is somebody out there. You just have to seek them out or pay attention to what your surroundings are."
During the event, volunteers went around town to get a count and help those who didn’t want to come in. Jackson said he expects to have information on the homeless veterans they counted and helped processed by next week.
