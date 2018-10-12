Lawton’s League of Women Voters holds candidate forum

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton’s League of Women Voters held the city’s latest candidate forum Thursday night.
Candidates running for Lawton Mayor, City Council, District Judge and many other local and state offices gathered at Lawton City Hall Thursday evening. They had a chance to explain their positions on issues that were raised and also answer questions from forum participants.
“I think it’s really important for people to get out of their houses and look at other people who are interested in politics. One reason, what the league can do is bring people together in local communities to simply talk and learn," said Teri McGrath of the League of Women Voters. She says the League of Women Voters now has voter guides available at the Lawton Public Library. It has information about the candidates and state questions.
Friday is the last day to register to vote in the November 6th elections.
