LPD and OBN arrest six in Lawton drug bust

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Six people have been arrested after a joint investigation conducted by Lawton Police Department and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
48-year-old Hilario Gonzalez is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 45-year-old Phyllis Gonzalez is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old David Terry and 34-year-old James Terry are both charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. 26-year-old Emilio Gonzalez is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernali and possession of stolen property. 37-year-old Lisa Kopepassah is charged with possession of marijuana.
Police seized 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of marijuana and multiple times of drug paraphernalia.
