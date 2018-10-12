LPD and OBN arrest six in Lawton drug bust

48-year-old Hilario Gonzalez is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 45-year-old Phyllis Gonzalez is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old David Terry and 34-year-old James Terry are both charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. 26-year-old Emilio Gonzalez is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernali and possession of stolen property. 37-year-old Lisa Kopepassah is charged with possession of marijuana.