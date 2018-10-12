Matthew Shepard, gay student killed in hate crime, to be interred at Washington National Cathedral

(CNN) - The world is remembering a young man whose death 20 years ago became a rallying point for the gay rights movement.
Matthew Shepard was a 21-year-old, openly gay political science student at the University of Wyoming.
He died on Oct. 12, 1998 - five days after he was beaten, burned, tied to a fence and left to die in a field near Laramie, WY.
Police said the two men who attacked him were mainly looking to take his money, but targeted him because he was gay.
His death was condemned across the country and resulted in a law that made it a federal crime to assault a person because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
On Oct. 26, Shepard's remains will be interred at the National Cathedral in Washington.
In the past century only about 200 people have been interred in the cathedral, including President Woodrow Wilson, Helen Keller and her teacher Anne Sullivan.
